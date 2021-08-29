Cancel
Kentucky State

Rushing attack powers Kentucky State past Central State in Classic for Columbus

Cover picture for the articleThe Marauders had the ball and were feeling it. After falling behind 13-0 during the first half and unable to finish drives, Central State got a score and a stop to set up shop deep in its own territory near the midpoint of the fourth quarter. Trailing 13-7 to rival Kentucky State in the inaugural Classic for Columbus at Ohio Stadium, the Marauders took possession on their own 14-yard line with 8:20 to play.

