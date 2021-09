Lionel Messi could make his Paris Saint-Germain debut against Reims in Ligue 1 next weekend, Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed. Messi made the switch to Paris as a free agent earlier this month after Barcelona admitted they wouldn't be able to be to re-sign him due to their ongoing financial dificulties. The Ligue 1 giants swooped in for the Argentine, who is set to make his long-awaited debut for the club, according to Pochettino.