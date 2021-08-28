Cancel
Bulls trade Lauri Markkanen to Cavaliers, part of three-way deal

By James Foglio
basketballinsiders.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of a three-way deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, the Chicago Bulls have traded restricted free agent forward Lauri Markkanen to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The contract signed was a four-year, $67 million deal. Furthermore, the Cavs are also sending forward Larry Nance Jr. to the Trail Blazers and a 2023 second-round draft pick from the Denver Nuggets to the Bulls. Plus, the Trail Blazers are trading small forward Derrick Jones Jr. and a lottery-protected 2022 second-round pick to Chicago.

