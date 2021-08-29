Nebraska nurses exhausted and frustrated with unvaccinated COVID patients
Like many health care professionals, Heather Elliott believed the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year would put the darkest days of the pandemic behind them. “The very first day the vaccine went live, we were all on the phone that minute, ‘how fast can we get a shot?’ We thought everyone would be that way, standing in line to get their shot,” Elliott, a discharge nurse at Bryan Health in Lincoln, wrote in a recent Facebook post.omaha.com
Comments / 19