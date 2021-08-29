Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Betty Montgomery: New varieties of Hydrangeas rewrite the rules

Shelby Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHydrangeas have come a long way in recent years. Of the four main varieties that are grown the most, arborescens (Annabelle type), oakleaf, macrophylla (most common), and paniculata, all have had many new introductions that have changed these flowers from the ones popular twenty years ago. New varieties have taken the hydrangea world by storm by changing cold hardiness, heat tolerance, flower color, reblooming ability, plus other wonderful characteristics. And, if you plant right, you can have hydrangeas from late spring into the fall.

www.shelbystar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Montgomery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrangea Arborescens#Flower Garden#Fertilizer#Hawaiian#Paniculatas#Spring Meadow Nursery#Brussels Lace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Country
Netherlands
Related
Tacoma, WATacoma News Tribune

Here’s one gardening task you shouldn’t do in late August

The end of August is not the time to fertilize roses, hydrangeas, fruit trees or shrubs. Feeding plants at the end of the growing season can stimulate new growth that can be burned by an early frost. You can continue to feed annuals such as hanging baskets of fuchsias, petunias...
GardeningPosted by
BobVila

11 Perennials to Plant in the Fall for Beautiful Spring Flowers

Perennials, as the term implies, are plants that can live for years, even decades, adding beauty to your garden with very little care. Flowering perennials typically produce blooms by the second year, though some will burst with color the very first year. And spring perennials? Well, can you think of a better way to chase away the winter blues than with pretty pink, yellow, purple, and more hues?
Gardeningfarmforum.net

Dakota gardener: Plant garlic cloves in your garden this September

For the past two years, I have tried growing garlic in my garden. The first year, I had several challenges. The fall was incredibly wet and cold. I also underestimated the amount of competition from self-seeded dill plants. I harvested two really small heads of garlic. I was not discouraged....
Animals12tomatoes.com

How To Keep Moles And Voles Out Of Your Garden

Moles and voles are typically not harmful creatures, that is, unless you have a garden. Anyone who has tried growing vegetables knows just how pesky these creatures can be. Moles and voles look quite similar, but there are actually some key differences. To start with, moles are larger and can be identified by their hand-like feet and longer snouts. They will tunnel through your lawn or garden in their endless search for live insects, which are their only form of sustenance.
GardeningPopular Science

4 reasons to let your lawn grow wild

Lawns are a sign of prestige. Once a sign of upper-middle-class British wealth, over the past century the traditional yard transformed into an element of the “American Dream”—owning a house of surrounded by a mini field of greenery. It takes a significant amount of water, fertilizer, and labor to maintain a simple grass lawn—and even more resources for keeping sporting arenas, golf courses, and gigantic McMansions in top shape.
GardeningIsland Packet Online

The seeds of this oddly beautiful weed stay viable in the soil for over 100 years

The mullein had finished blooming, and stood up out of the pastures like dusty candelabra ... — Elizabeth Enright. Common mullein (Verbascum thapsus) is one of some 360 species of mulleins native to Europe, Africa, and Asia. This odd-looking weed — which can grow five or six feet tall — has other, more colorful names, such as lungwort, candlewick, blanket-leaf, feltwort, and Quaker rouge.
Gardeningsandiegomagazine.com

3 Fall Crops to Plant in Your Garden Right Now

As summer begins to wane, it’s time to introduce some cool-season plantings into our garden beds. We’re sharing three fall crops to plant, and some pointers to help you reap what you sow well into the spring. Cauliflower. Purple, orange, white, green. Cauliflower comes in many shades, and most of...
GardeningWTVF

DIY FALL GARDEN WREATH

Lifestyle expert and author Trace Barnett showed how to make a fall wreath using natural materials from the garden. Find gardening tips, recipes and more in Trace's book "Tracing Roots: A Modern Approach to Living Off the Land", which is available wherever you buy books. Follow Trace on Facebook and Instagram @thebittersocialite.
GardeningELLE DECOR

The Best Vegetables and Flowers to Plant in September

You might think spring or summer is the best time to get started on your garden, but believe it or not, the middle of September (yes, the fall season!) presents an opportunity to plant a fair range of fall flowers and vegetables. From vitamin-rich spinach to cheery calendulas, you can find a selection of worthwhile additions to your fall garden, whether you have a petite backyard space or a spacious setup any gardening enthusiast would envy.
Gardeningtheberkshireedge.com

GARDENER’S CHECKLIST: Week of September 2, 2021

* Celebrate Labor Day this weekend by laboring in your garden. If only all labor were such fun and so satisfying. A good place to begin your Labor Day labors is by planting trees, shrubs, and herbaceous perennials. Warm soils, cooler temperatures, and reduced sunlight help establish newly planted materials.
Philadelphia, PAmarthastewart.com

How to Cut the Hydrangeas in Your Garden for Fresh Floral Arrangements

Plus, how to extend the life of this popular bloom once you put it in a vase. Adding hydrangeas to your home's landscaping provides a burst of color, an eye-catching textural complement to other blooms on your property, and easy access to a flower that elevates all your DIY bouquets. "Hydrangeas make wonderful cut flowers for the home," says AIFD floral designer Jane Godshalk, an instructor at Longwood Gardens in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. "They come in many sizes, shapes, and colors; most are hardy and easy to grow. When harvested for arranging, hydrangeas combine well with other flowers or make a stunning display with a single variety in a vase or bowl." Ahead, how to snip your favorite plant for optimal arranging.
GardeningOne Green Planet

7 Reasons Weedy Lawns Are Better Than Fancy Grass

Grass lawns, despite a long and steady trend upwards in popularity, have recently been on the decline. What people have been realizing is that lawns are prime gardening real estate, and the land could be used for productivity. Of course, there is little debate to be had over this issue — gardens are much more functional and, most would say, beautiful than expanses of mowed grass.
GardeningPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Deadhead Hydrangeas, According to an Expert

There are plenty of good reasons to deadhead hydrangeas. Removing spent flowers not only tidies shrubs, it helps plants put growing energy into leaves and roots. Here’s how to deadhead hydrangeas, and how to protect next year’s growth. You can put deadheading hydrangeas on your fall cleaning checklist. What Deadheading...
GardeningGrazia

Best Indoor Plant Pots 2021

Once you have got your houseplants in order, it is easy to forget about plant pots and which ones are best. We rounded up the best on the market right now and spoke to Director of horticulture at Petersham Nurseries Amanda Brame to get her expertise. 'Plants have taken us...
GardeningBHG

5 New Mum Varieties to Make Your Garden a Showstopper

After a long, hot summer, my petunias, zinnias, and pretty much all my other annual flowers are officially fizzling out. Most of my perennials and shrubs have finished blooming, too. In short, there's not much floral color happening in my garden as the growing season winds down. And that's just about when showy fall mums appear at garden centers and grocery stores, ready to rejuvenate tired containers and faded flower beds with splashes of gold, white, lavender, bronze, yellow, orange, or red.
Niagara, NYniagaranow.com

Growing Together: The colourful world of hydrangeas

At this time of year, you cannot walk or drive too far down any street without noticing a gorgeous display of hydrangeas. This is especially true in Niagara. Although hydrangeas find their origins in Japan, the name itself leads back as far as 1739. A botanist by the name of Grovonius thought that the shape reminded him of an ancient water pitcher. In Latin, the name comes from a combination of two words "hydro" meaning water and "angeion" meaning pitcher or vessel.
GardeningKCTV 5

Is your lawn ready for fall?

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Cooler weather is right around the corner, but is your yard ready? Lawns just went through a tough stretch, dealing with temperatures near 100° and that heat can strain most yards. Richard Peeper from Grass Pad says now is the perfect time help our grass recover...
Gardeningpurewow.com

What to Plant with Hydrangeas: 10 Best Companion Plants to Try

Hydrangeas are the perfect garden shrub to attract pollinators and add beauty, color and interest to any landscape. With a romantic, cottage-y aesthetic and hundreds of varieties available, you’re bound to fall in love with at least one type. Hydrangeas range in height from a few feet tall to 8 to 10 feet tall and wide, so they’re equally at home in a pot on a balcony garden or as part of beds in your flower garden. Once established, they thrive in almost any climate from USDA Hardiness zones 3 to zone 9 (find your hardiness zone here). Make sure to choose one that is suited to your zone.
Home & GardenPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Gardening: Oak tree exposed root care

Caring for oak tree root systems that are exposed on top of the soil is important for the tree’s health while adding beauty to the landscape. The tree roots that come to the surface of the soil provide the root systems with oxygen. Several conditions create an increased need for root zone oxygen including heavy clay soils, compacted soils, lack of moisture down deep into the roots, and the tree’s root flare buried too deeply.

Comments / 0

Community Policy