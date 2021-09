Jim Moore, Pink's father and a Vietnam War veteran, died on August 26 of prostate cancer, Page Six reported. Jim leaves behind Pink — whose real name is Alecia Moore — as well as his grandchildren, Willow and Jameson. Jim had been married to Pink's mother, Judith Moore, until their divorce when she was a child, and it's unclear if he had remarried before his death, although a photo that Pink shared of her father in July 2020 showed him with "the love of his life, our Grace."