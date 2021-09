John Anthony Cuevas, 57yr., resident of San Marcos,Texas, passed away August 25, 2021 in San Marcos, Tx. DUE TO COVID-19, FAMILY IS REQUESTING EVERYONE WEAR A MASK, SOCIAL DISTANCING AND NO PICTURES!! Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 624 E. Hopkins, San Marcos, Texas. Recitation of Holy Rosary will begin at 8:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m.. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.