Arturo "Art" Esquivel, 58yr., resident of Lockhart,Texas, passed away August 24, 2021 in San Antonio, Tx. DUE TO COVID-19, CERTAIN RULES STILL APPLY. (MASK WILL BE ENFORCED!!) Visitation will begin at 4 – 8 p.m., Sunday, August 29, 2021 with a Prayer Service held at 7 p.m., at Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St., San Marcos, Texas. Chapel Service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, August 30, 2021 at Los Angeles Funeral Home. Interment will follow at San Marcos City Cemetery in San Marcos, Texas.