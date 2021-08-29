Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

These 3 Books Are Perfect For Your Back-To-Middle-Schooler

By Asma Khalid
Posted by 
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A young boy who struggles to fit in at school, besties who are polar opposites and a middle school kid who learns to be himself through a school presentation — those are just a few of the stories that author LeUyen Pham thinks the middle schooler in your life (or frankly, just anyone who loves a good book) would enjoy. Pham has written and illustrated more than 100 books for kids, so we asked her to recommend some of her favorite reads for kids heading back to school.

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 0

KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
875
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Banks
Person
Glenn Burke
Person
Deborah Ellis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Afghan#Taliban#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Books & Literaturebuzzfeednews.com

9 Great Books In Paperback This Month

Having and Being Had by Eula Biss (Riverhead; out now) Biss has got to be one of the most varied essayists working in the form today; from 2009’s Notes From No Man’s Land to her breakout On Immunity, each book is a thoughtful and researched meditation on subjects as disparate as lynching to herd immunity. Her latest book is about class. Biss has more money now; she and her husband have bought a house in a gentrifying Chicago neighborhood. But what does it mean to actually acquire a room of one’s own? And at whose expense? Biss explores the way race and class affected writers like Virginia Woolf and Gertrude Stein and — herself. —Tomi Obaro (From "21 New Fall Books You Won't Want To Put Down")
Clark County, KYWinchester Sun

Books to recommend to your friends

Last week I told you more than 300,000 books are published each year in the United States alone. This week, I’ll narrow the focus to four new books at the Clark County Public Library. Not to suggest they are the best the library received recently. The best book the library...
East Hampton, NYEast Hampton Star

Poetry for Middle Schoolers' Self-Confidence

East Hampton Middle School educators want their students to believe in themselves. To that end, Charles Soriano, the school's principal, is asking students to read three poems that address the theme of "believe in yourself," which is to be the focus of the coming school year. The assigned poems are...
Books & Literatureuiargonaut.com

Get back into reading with these five books

Whether for a casual admirer or in depth analysis, these books are a good read. Personally, I’m not that knowledgeable about literature, nor do I claim to be. But classic books and poetry don’t have to be limited to English majors. These books were thoroughly enjoyable, even as someone casually interested in literature.
Books & Literaturefreelibrary.org

Picture Book Highlights | Back to School

A new school year is upon us and so many new experiences on the horizon! Starting something new can include a mix of excitement and butterflies-in-your-tummy. What better way to get ready than by reading a book that reflects those feelings right back at you?. Here’s a selection of some...
Books & Literatureforthoodsentinel.com

Books that pull at your heartstrings

Lawyer Dannie Kohan thinks she has her life figured out. She does things according to a plan and is incredibly driven. On what is supposed to be one of the most exciting nights of her life, she is catapulted into her own future, five years from now, and what she sees shatters her perfect world. This story teaches the important lesson of never being too set in your ways and being open to whatever life will throw at you, even if it is uncomfortable.
Books & LiteratureA Cup of Jo

What Was Your Favorite Book as a Child?

…I asked my dad to read me the same bedtime story, every single night. I’d heard The Three Little Pigs a million times, but this version was my favorite. The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs by Jon Scieszka is told by the wolf, who is eager to clear his name. Alexander T. Wolf knows you’re familiar with “The Big Bad Wolf” persona portrayed in the media, but he swears it’s not what you think.
Books & Literaturetheconcordinsider.com

Book: How to Love the World: Poems of Gratitude and Hope

How to Love the World: Poems of Gratitude and Hope. (195 pages, poetry, 2021) How to Love the World is like a warm hug for the soul. This new collection of poetry from the indie imprint Storey Publishing features a few dozen authors, from the well-admired (including U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo and National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman) to some writers that may be new introductions. The book’s format invites us as readers to pause and reflect on what we’ve read, to put our own thoughts into writing, and to cultivate an ongoing practice of contemplation and gratitude – all of which can be a wonderful antidote to life’s daily stressors. I can see this being a great fit for book clubs, faith groups, or other mindfulness-oriented gatherings.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The Heartbreaking Ingenuity of the Mother-Writer

That Great Male Authors require long periods of uninterrupted seclusion to think and write is a literary-world given rarely questioned. The one I think of most is J.D. Salinger, who built a cabin in the woods a quarter mile from his house to have a quiet place to work away from his family. A sacred workspace is a perfectly reasonable request; many writers continue to favor the remote cabin or backyard shed as the perfect environment in which to produce their best work. The problem is that Salinger used the cabin to avoid all his other responsibilities. He stayed there for weeks at a time, leaving his wife to raise their two young children alone. But she also had to take care of him, bringing him sandwiches so he didn’t starve.
Comicsbookriot.com

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Reader

I may have mentioned a time or two that I’m Mexican American. (Like here, for instance.) It’s something I’ve always been aware of and proud of, but lately, I’ve started to feel like my reading list does not reflect the Latinx part of my heritage enough. It’s not like I...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
POPSUGAR

19 Books That Are Perfect For a Cozy Fall Day

Fall is for crunching orange leaves on the sidewalk, sipping pumpkin spice lattes, and reading all of the books. Sure, Summer beach reads seem to get all of the attention, but the cool breezes and shorter days of Fall call for cozy reads. The term "cozy reads" tends to conjure up images of fluffy reads only, but all sorts of books fit under the banner. From sprawling fantasy novels to autumnal romances, coziness comes in a variety of sizes and genres. The one thing that the books on this list all have in common is that they ooze Fall vibes. From their covers to the atmospheric and cozy plots, these reads will leave you ready to wrap up in a warm blanket with a cup of piping-hot cider.
Societybookriot.com

Quiz: Design Your Perfect Dinner Party and Get an Under-the-Radar Queer Book Rec

Queer books and dinner parties are two of my favorite things in the universe. I love gathering with dear friends to share good food, and I love talking about books — especially queer books that I don’t think have gotten the attention they deserve. So, naturally, I’ve come up with a surefire way for you to find your next great queer read you’ve never heard of: by designing your dream dinner party!
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Monstrify Your Bookshelf With These Horror Books About Monsters

From the monster under the bed to monsters on the big screen, critics have long argued that monsters are reflections of society’s anxieties. But monsters are also fun. Characterized by their non-humanness, monsters are the perfect candidates for the horror genre because they let readers explore fear in a safe environment.
Redlands, CARedlands Daily Facts

7 books to help you capture that perfect photo

Photography is an expressive, creative and enjoyably challenging way to capture a moment in time and I’ve always appreciated the process of striving for that perfect shot. Whether you’re using a DSLR, mirrorless, point-and-shoot, smartphone or film camera, the first step to taking great photographs is to become educated about your gear. A.K. Smiley Public Library’s photography books will not only teach you how to use your equipment, but will help with technique, composition and taking the best possible pictures you can. Here are a few of our latest offerings.
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Asterios Polyp is a borderline perfect comic book

So … we can all stop reading comics now, because David Mazzucchelli has crafted the ultimate comic book statement. Just take everything on your reading pile right now and chuck it out. Asterios Polyp is the modern standard-bearer. Mazzucchelli has somehow managed to jam just about everything great about comics into 340 pages of humanity, soul-searching, graphic design, philosophy, and humor.
Charitiesnorthcountrynow.com

Welcome back with a free book

Danielle Spicer, the new literary specialist for grades 7-8, helps Jacob Joseph Zachary Lafave select a free book at Back to School Night held Aug. 23 at Ogdensburg Free Academy. The event provided free school supplies, books, hygiene products, and snacks, hosted by "A Little Something More," OFA's school-run pantry. NCNow photo.
Small Businesscincymusic.com

How to get a booking agent to book your band

One of the first questions many bands have is how to hire someone to book their shows for them. The assumption is that if a band can get the right person involved then they can do all the 'business stuff’ so the band can get back to making music. I hate to burst your bubble, but here’s the cold hard truth: You are a small business owner & no one is going to care more about your business (band) than you do.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

15 Must-Read September Children’s Book Releases

Choosing the 15 books on this list of September children’s book releases out of the many fantastic children’s books releasing this month was hard. More books tend to be published in the early fall months, and while it’s not quite fall, there were still more excellent children’s books to choose from than in previous months. I shout out the ones that didn’t quite make this list at the end.
YogaRunnersWorld

This Book Club Is Faster Than Yours

Any runner who’s squeezed in early-morning miles while traveling knows the value of exploring new places—or even familiar ones—on foot. Meanwhile, literature about a city or country offers insights into its history and culture. Put them together, and you’ve forged a full mind-body connection to a community. That’s the goal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy