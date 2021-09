Heartland for Children in Bartow received 40 laptops and 40 hotspots through AT&T Connected Learning program. AT&T, alongside Connected Nation, is giving free internet subscriptions and more than 3,300 free wireless hotspots to students in Florida. In total, 35,000 students from 100 schools and organizations across the country will benefit from the donation, which is part of a $10 million commitment from AT&T.