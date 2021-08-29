Betty Montgomery: New varieties of Hydrangeas rewrite the rules

Plus, how to extend the life of this popular bloom once you put it in a vase. Adding hydrangeas to your home's landscaping provides a burst of color, an eye-catching textural complement to other blooms on your property, and easy access to a flower that elevates all your DIY bouquets. "Hydrangeas make wonderful cut flowers for the home," says AIFD floral designer Jane Godshalk, an instructor at Longwood Gardens in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. "They come in many sizes, shapes, and colors; most are hardy and easy to grow. When harvested for arranging, hydrangeas combine well with other flowers or make a stunning display with a single variety in a vase or bowl." Ahead, how to snip your favorite plant for optimal arranging.