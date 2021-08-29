The Best Chocolate Gifts Go Beyond Milk and Dark

Dry milk, also called powdered milk, is milk that has been evaporated into powder form, giving it a much longer shelf life than the liquid version (via Nevada Dairy Farmers). Because of its lack of moisture, there are many perks to using the product, including the lack of a need for refrigeration. This means that it can last for ages without going bad and can be a solid source of milk to have in your pantry at all times. Plus, it has a similar fat and protein content to milk and is similar in flavor, too. For this reason, dry milk is sometimes preferred in baking over liquid milk, as it will not mess up the proportion of liquid in your recipe.