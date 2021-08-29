The Best Chocolate Gifts Go Beyond Milk and Dark
Chocolate, says former craft chocolate-maker Suhayl Ramirez, has been a gifted sweet for centuries; offered as a form of welcome in Aztec and Mayan cultures, given at court in Europe, and shared as a gesture of love in the Victorian era. That ritual has clearly persisted, with chocolate given on all kinds of occasions around the world still today. Every Christmas of my childhood, for example, my mother would give me Godiva chocolates, and the gold box—ensconcing luxurious sweets—still sends my heart aflutter.www.saveur.com
