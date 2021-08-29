Broncos podcast: Breaking down preseason finale against Rams, Courtland Sutton and Von Miller’s return, special teams and more
In this edition of the 1st & Orange podcast, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran recap the Broncos’ 2021 preseason finale. How did the first-team offense and first-team defense look in the 17-12 win over the Rams at Empower Field? How did Courtland Sutton, Albert Okwuegbunam and Von Miller fare in their return to game action following season-ending injuries in 2020? Plus, analysis on special teams and much more.www.chatsports.com
