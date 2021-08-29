Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos podcast: Breaking down preseason finale against Rams, Courtland Sutton and Von Miller’s return, special teams and more

By Denver Post
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this edition of the 1st & Orange podcast, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran recap the Broncos’ 2021 preseason finale. How did the first-team offense and first-team defense look in the 17-12 win over the Rams at Empower Field? How did Courtland Sutton, Albert Okwuegbunam and Von Miller fare in their return to game action following season-ending injuries in 2020? Plus, analysis on special teams and much more.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Kyle Newman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Denver Post#Broncos Insider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Von Miller ready to play in the preseason, but not on a turf field

After missing all of last season with an ankle injury, Broncos edge rusher Von Miller is healthy for 2021. He said this week that he’d like to prove it, but with certain conditions — and those won’t be met with the preseason environment of Seattle’s Lumen Field this week. “I...
NFLCBS Sports

Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Likely sitting Saturday

Sutton (knee) is likely to sit out Saturday's preseason game against Seattle, 9News' Mike Klis reports. Sutton previously declared that he would play in one of Denver's two remaining preseason games, so he evidently plans to suit up for the third preseason game. According to Klis, the Broncos would prefer to play Sutton on a grass field rather than Seattle's turf. The Broncos play at home against the Rams in their preseason finale, so Sutton might test out his knee in that setting.
NFLFOX21News.com

Denver Bronco standout, Von Miller, becomes a father

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Von Miller is used to leaving the football field with a smile on his face. Thursday, the eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 50 MVP had something new to add to his football resume: father. “When people have kids, they always say, ‘That’s special, that’s special,’”...
NFLNFL

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton on return from ACL injury: 'I'm going to be the same ... plus some'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Heading into the 2020 NFL season, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton was comparable to a budding Hollywood leading man. In his rookie year of 2018, he had a strong performance as the second lead behind star wideout Emmanuel Sanders﻿. The next year, after Sanders' midseason trade to San Francisco, he had his breakout performance. Sutton finished 2019 with 1,112 receiving yards, nearly double any other player on the roster, and was named to the Pro Bowl. Sutton had more receiving yards and receiving touchdowns than any player in Broncos history through his first two seasons.
NFLUSA Today

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton, OLB Bradley Chubb playing for contract extensions

The Denver Broncos have the second-most salary cap space in the NFL and whatever they don’t use this season will roll over and be added to the team’s 2022 cap total. Denver will presumably dedicate a large chunk of their rollover cap toward contract extensions for wide receiver Courtland Sutton and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.
NFLYardbarker

Broncos' WR Courtland Sutton Reveals True State of his Surgically Repaired Knee: It 'Feels Good'

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is still completing his arduous recovery from the ACL tear he suffered last September, so it should come as no surprise that the second-year Jerry Jeudy has claimed the team's WR1 designation, however temporary it might be. That controversial theory might get plenty of clicks on social media, but in truth, it owes a lot more to the cautious rehab strategy of Denver's medical staff than it does Sutton losing his mojo.
NFLDerrick

Von Miller returns this weekend for first game since 2019

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos coach Vic Fangio faced another difficult decision without a clear-cut answer after selecting his starting quarterback this week: Play Von Miller this weekend on grass or hold him out until the season opener on turf?. Fangio decided Miller will play at least a handful of...
NFLDenver Post

Broncos Mailbag: Will Courtland Sutton be the No. 1 receiver when the season starts?

Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here. What is the latest on Courtland Sutton? I haven’t heard much about his rehabilitation and am wondering where exactly he fits into the offense. Is he the No. 1 receiver and Jerry Jeudy No. 2, or the other way around?
NFLGazette

5 things to watch in Broncos’ final preseason game vs Rams

The Broncos finish their preseason schedule Saturday, facing the Los Angeles Rams at 7 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High. With roster spots on the line and a couple of Pro Bowl players returning the field for the first time since suffering season-ending injuries during the 2020 campaign, there will be plenty to keep an eye on Saturday. Here are five things to watch in the game:
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Courtland Sutton’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton was touted as a breakout candidate heading into the 2020 season, but his fantasy football outlook was derailed early on due to a shoulder injury and season-ending ACL tear. Is Sutton a value at his current ADP playing opposite explosive second-year receiver Jerry Jeudy?
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Broncos Country Connected: Broncos stellar vs. Seahawks, Von Miller reflects on his career in Denver

On this episode of "Broncos Country Connected," Alexis Perry and the Denver7 crew take a look back at Denver's 30-3 preseason win over Seattle and go deep with outside linebacker Von Miller as he prepares to return to the game action this week. Plus, we head to Empower Field at Mile High to get a look at the first-ever "FanDuel Fan Fest" with some of the biggest names in Broncos history.
NFLthednvr.com

Here’s why Courtland Sutton believes he needs to play Saturday to be ready to go for the Denver Broncos

“Saturday, I definitely want to be able to go out and play fast and just not think about anything,” Sutton said. Andrew Mason has covered the NFL for 22 seasons and the Broncos for 17. Over the years, he has contributed Broncos content to CBS Sports, The Sporting News, The New York Times and the Broncos' official website. He also worked three seasons with NFL.com and two years with the Carolina Panthers' official site. He is the author of "Tales from the Denver Broncos Sideline" and he lives in Denver with his wife and daughter.
NFLCBS Sports

Agent's Take: Von Miller, Derwin James among 10 defensive bounce-back candidates for 2021

Ten offensive players to keep an eye on were covered in an article earlier in the week. The focus now turns to the other side of the ball. Every season, a different set of players face a crossroads or have something to prove for a variety of reasons. The most common reasons are related to age, contract or salary cap concerns, injury, poor performance or off the field issues.
NFLDenver Post

Broncos Stock Report: Courtland Sutton, Trinity Benson have stand-out performances

In his first action last since September’s torn ACL, Sutton caught a 19-yard pass from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to convert a third-and-7 and ended the starters’ final drive with an eight-yard touchdown. Sutton looked good running his routes and appears ready for Week 1. TE Albert Okwuegbunam. Playing his first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy