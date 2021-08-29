Cancel
Watford boss Xisco Munoz says it will only take a BIG offer for the club to sell Ismaila Sarr in the final days of the window after Senegalese winger begins new Premier League season brightly

Cover picture for the articleWatford manager Xisco Munoz wants Ismaila Sarr to stay at Vicarage Road, and says it would take a huge offer to tempt the Senegalese winger away. Sarr and Watford travel to Tottenham on Sunday where Harry Kane has decided to stay for now after Manchester City failed to match Daniel Levy's valuation of the England captain.

