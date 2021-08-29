Avenue B house in Knoxville catches fire; no injuries reported

Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Avenue B in Knoxville Sunday morning.

At 6:04 a.m., Knox County E911 received a call of smoke coming from a house on Avenue B. Upon arrival, the fire crew discovered a heavy fire coming from the home.

At this time, there have been no injuries reported, and the house appears to be under renovation according to officials.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by Knoxville Fire Investigators.