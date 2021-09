BLOOMINGTON – According to Tom Allen, the closed Saturday scrimmages IU football has held the past two weekends have taken dramatically different arcs. In the first game, the offense moved the ball with ease, regardless of whether the first, second or third teams were out on the field. Allen noted that publicly last week, and the defense seemed to take umbrage and dominated in practice for most of the week and did so again this Saturday in a scrimmage Allen considers particularly critical for setting the depth chart for the Sept. 4 season opener at Iowa.