Letter to the Editor

Editor, Register-Mail: The national security adviser to Biden, Jake Sullivan, and a well known broadcaster on Fox News both recently stated that the Taliban will need financial aid to run the Afghan economy, therefore we have leverage to get the rest of our people out. Sounds like they are suggesting we pay ransom for the American hostages we left stranded, yes "stranded!" The Taliban may scoff at that "leverage" assessment since the Afghan drug lords control almost 80% of the world's opium supply and the Taliban have been entrenched with the drug lords for years. They don't have to rely on our "foreign aid" dole outs but they will accept our "ransom" money for the hostages. The drug lords also produce tons of hashish and meth annually. These people are more about money than they are about Islamic religious taboos. They are bringing in $1-2 billion yearly with drugs.