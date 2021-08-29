Cancel
Military

Letter to the Editor

San Marcos Daily Record
 5 days ago

Editor,The recent fall of Afghanistan and American troops pulled out from that country has left thousands of Afghans who were supporting American ground forces there vulnerable to torture, rape, enslavement and death. I was in Vietnam in An Loc Province in 1971, and we were patrolling inside into Cambodia when ...

