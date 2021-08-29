CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Messi era begins as PSG beats Reims; Mbappe scores 2

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lionel Messi era has begun at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi finally made his debut for PSG in a 2-0 win at Reims in the French league on Sunday. He came off the bench in the 66th minute when he replaced his friend and former Barcelona teammate Neymar. They shared a hug. After years of glory for Messi at the 99,000 Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona he made his first PSG appearance at the modest 20,000-seater Stade Auguste Delaune. The 34-year-old Argentine joined PSG three weeks ago after his new contract with Barcelona fell through.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Psg#Mbappe#Reims#Psg#Ap Sports#French#Stade Auguste Delaune#Argentine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccerabc17news.com

PSG fans hoping for 1st glimpse of Messi; Mbappe could leave

Paris Saint-Germain fans may never get to see the strike force they have been dreaming of for the past couple of weeks. Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is set for his eagerly awaited debut in Sunday’s French league game at Reims. It would reunite him with his former Barcelona teammate Neymar. But Champagne has been diluted with news that Kylian Mbappe could join Real Madrid. Mbappe’s boyhood dream was to play for the Spanish giant and it might be coming true. Madrid’s first bid of 160 million euros ($188 million) was rejected but PSG says Mbappe can leave for the right price.
SoccerESPN

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar in PSG squad for trip to Reims

Lionel Messi has been included in Paris Saint-Germain's squad for Sunday's Ligue 1 trip to Reims. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said Messi would not start the match but would likely come on in the second half. Messi, 34, signed a two-year deal with PSG with an option for a third...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Lionel Messi makes PSG debut off the bench in victory over Reims

Lionel Messi made his highly anticipated Paris St Germain debut from the bench as the Ligue 1 club recorded a routine 2-0 win at Reims on Sunday. Entering the field for the first time in the unfamiliar dark blue of PSG, Messi’s arrival and first touch were greeted with enthusiastic cheers from the 6,000 travelling fans.
Soccergoal.com

Messi makes PSG debut in Ligue 1 clash against Reims

The Argentine got his first taste of club football away from Barcelona in the second half at Stade Auguste Delaune. Lionel Messi has made his Paris Saint-Germain debut, coming on for Neymar after 66 minutes in a clash against Reims. It is the first time that Messi has played a...
SoccerTribal Football

Photo special: Lionel Messi makes winning PSG debut at Reims

It's happened. In a new shirt. With a new club. Lionel Messi made his debut for Paris Saint Germain on Sunday evening in victory at Reims. Messi made his first appearance for PSG as a 66th-minute substitute in a 2-0 win at Reims in Ligue 1. The Argentina captain, wearing...
Soccerkfgo.com

Soccer-Messi included in PSG squad for Reims Ligue 1 trip

REIMS (Reuters) -Argentine forward Lionel Messi has been included in Paris St Germain’s squad for Sunday’s Ligue 1 trip to Reims, the club said on Sunday. The 34-year-old, who signed a two-year deal with PSG with an option for a third year after his contract with Barcelona expired, had yet to feature in the squad since joining on Aug. 10.
SoccerBBC

Ligue 1 live: Messi comes on for PSG debut in win over Reims

That's the end of this live text. Thanks for joining us tonight. Check out BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily here. The final whistle goes. Lionel Messi's debut ends in a 2-0 win for PSG - but it was Kylian Mbappe who was the matchwinner. Post update. Reims 0-2 PSG.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Messi makes PSG debut as Mbappe steals the show

Paris (AFP) – Lionel Messi came on as a substitute to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut on Sunday but Kylian Mbappe stole the show by scoring both goals in a 2-0 win against Reims in Ligue 1. Messi, wearing the number 30 jersey, came off the bench in the 66th...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Messi close to debut but PSG preoccupied by Mbappe future

Paris (AFP) – Lionel Messi could make his hotly anticipated debut for Paris Saint-Germain against Reims in Champagne country on Sunday but it is Kylian Mbappe who is the centre of all the attention just now amid ongoing speculation about his future. Messi has not featured in either of PSG’s...
UEFAwashingtonnewsday.com

After his PSG debut, Lionel Messi refused to give a shirt to a Reims player.

After his PSG debut, Lionel Messi refused to give a shirt to a Reims player. In Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain debut, a Reims player has failed to score a big goal. On Sunday, around 20,000 supporters were lucky enough to see Messi play his first-ever PSG match against Reims. After...
Soccerchatsports.com

Barcelona president Joan Laporta talks Neymar, Messi, Griezmann and Ansu Fati

Barcelona president Joan Laporta gave a lengthy interview to Onze on Monday night where he discussed a wide range of topics. The 58-year-old spoke about the club’s financial problems, Lionel Messi’s exit, admitted he’d wanted to sign Neymar and backed coach Ronald Koeman. Here are the best bits:. Laporta on...
SoccerPosted by
IBTimes

Lionel Messi's No. 10 Jersey Taken By Barcelona's Prodigy Believed To Be Club's Future

Lionel Messi's No. 10 jersey at FC Barcelona has been handed over to 18-year-old Ansu Fati following the Argentina national's exit from Camp Nou this summer. Messi, who started his Barcelona journey as the club's No. 30, became the owner of the iconic No. 10 shirt in 2008 and held on to it till his final season with the Catalans. Due to their financial crisis, Barcelona failed to register Messi's new deal and as a result, he ended his 21-year-old association with the Catalans as he left the club to join Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) as a free agent. Interestingly, Messi's current squad number at PSG is No. 30.
Soccer90min.com

Gerard Pique takes swipe at former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu

Gerard Pique has admitted that Josep Maria Bartomeu is "up there" on the list of the worst Barcelona presidents of all time. The Catalan giants have been left in financial ruin after Bartomeu's tenure, which ended last year after intense pressure was put on him to resign. Joan Laporta has subsequently returned for a second term as Barça president, where he's been left to pick up the pieces of years of monetary mismanagement.
UEFAgoal.com

French league hits out at 'outrageous' Tebas comments on Messi and PSG

The Liga boss suggested that Paris Saint-Germain's acquisition of the veteran meant Ligue 1 risked becoming a veterans' league. The French Professional League (LFP) has slammed Javier Tebas' recent comments about the division, describing the La Liga chief's criticisms as "outrageous." Tebas spoke out after Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos...

Comments / 0

Community Policy