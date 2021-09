Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I've had the same nail-care routine for years. (Minus the period when salons were closed and I learned how to do my nails at home.) Every three weeks, I head to the salon with my face mask on and get a fresh dip manicure. My routine allows me to try out trends and seasonal looks, and because a mani isn't permanent, I often have fun with my nails. Right before my most recent appointment, I was scrolling through Instagram for inspiration and found a new look I knew I needed to try: a colorful French manicure. I love the fresh take because the vibrant hues are perfect for an end-of-summer manicure. Plus, it didn't seem too difficult to apply, so I knew my nail tech would be happy.