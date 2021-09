At the beginning of 2021 in the West the new Digimon Trading Card Game launched, in Japan these cards have been available since 2020. The first question you might ask yourself is, wasn't there already a Digimon Trading Card Game? and the answer is yes. Between the years 1999 and 2005 (and then with some anniversary boxes from 2013 onwards) there was a different Digital Monsters Card Game, unfortunately, as that never took off to the level hoped we've now got the 2020 version of Digimon Card Game. This guide will go over how to recognize Digimon Card Rarity so you know what you're getting when you open your packs.