Caroline Rollin Manville Lose Dies at 95
Caroline Rollin Manville Lose, universally known as “Charlie,” died on Aug. 18, at Tidewell Hospice of Venice, Fla., from complications resulting from a COVID infection. She would have been 96 on Sept. 2. She had been a resident of Heritage Oaks Assisted Living in Englewood, Fla., for four years. Previously she had lived in Burnt Store Marina in Punta Gorda, Fla., for 27 years, and on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands for 18 years.stjohnsource.com
Comments / 0