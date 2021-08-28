Caroline Rollin Manville Lose Dies at 95

Awesome investment opportunity just steps from all of Plymouth’s great downtown amenities. This side-by-side two family home is ready for a new owner and some new ideas. The main level of each unit are mirror images of one another and have a great floor plan. Enter the front door to the living room, head through to a formal dining room and then into the kitchen with the full bathroom nearby. Each unit offers two nice-sized bedrooms on the upper level with a large bonus room that would work great as a home office, toy room, or rec room. Nice backyard and lots of potential for the west facing front porch that overlooks the hustle and bustle of downtown. Great price and great opportunity!