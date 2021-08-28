Cancel
Mary Margaret Thomas Dies at 85

By Press release
stjohnsource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Margaret Thomas, better known as “Tiny,” “Lil Mary” or “Auntie,” age 85, died peacefully at her residence on Aug. 20. She was preceded in death by her parents: Thomas Samuel and Mary Fergus; her husband, Federick Thomas; and her siblings. She is survived by her nieces: Ashmae, Geraldine, Joystin,...

