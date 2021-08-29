Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/29/21

By Pinstripe Alley
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKCRG.com | Fernando Garcia-Franceschini: Major League Baseball will auction off gear worn by Yankees and White Sox players during the Field of Dreams game, which took place back on August 12th. The proceeds from the auction, which will include game-worn jerseys, cleats and batting helmets, will be donated in support of MercyOne Dubuque’s Cancer Center in Iowa. The money will go toward the facility’s endowment fund, which is used in a variety of ways: to help patients with travel and lodging expenses, to purchase cutting-edge equipment and to further educate medical staff.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#White Sox#Auction#Empire#Kcrg Com#Major League Baseball#Northjersey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Helmets
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox are calling up a surging shortstop prospect

The Chicago White Sox aren’t only trying to win a World Series this year, they’re taking a glimpse into the future of the South Side. While the Chicago White Sox remain in the thick of a World Series race, dominating the AL Central and posting one of the best records in baseball, eyes in the front office are also trained on the future.
MLBchatsports.com

Today in White Sox History: August 21

Ted Lyons fired a no-hitter in beating Boston 6-0 at Fenway Park. The Red Sox only had two baserunners in the game, one came on a walk and the other on an error by shortstop Bill Hunnefield. Lyons, a future Hall-of-Famer, won 260 games in a 21-year career, all with...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees News, 8/21: Gardner injury, Nestor Cortes a shining star, Luke Voit demands attention

The New York Yankees have won eight consecutive games, plastering the Minnesota Twins with 10 runs on Friday evening. With Nestor Cortes Jr. starting on the mound, he lasted 7.0 innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out seven batters. On the season, Cortes hosts a 2.56 ERA, displaying one of the most surprising performances of the season. The Yankees have desperately needed more starting pitching talent with several players working their way back from injury, and Cortes offered that and much more.
MLBBleacher Report

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Highlighting Top Sleepers for MLB Week 22

September is the hardest month to navigate in fantasy baseball. The margin of error in head-to-head leagues is slim, with the fight for playoff positioning coming down to the wire. The added dynamic of players being called up to the major league roster can help or hurt you depending on...
MLBchatsports.com

8/29/21: Open Game Thread

Truthfully, this series can’t end soon enough. Here’s how they line up for the final game of the series, as the Mariners try to avoid getting swept:. Game time is at 1:10 PT, and can be found in all the usual places (ROOT Sports NW, 710 ESPN, MLB dots com and tv). But if you’d rather go outside or watch like, a Schitt’s Creek marathon, I can’t blame you and also we will have the recap for you postgame summarizing the game, because we at Lookout Landing care about you and your happiness.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/29/21

At last, the Yankees’ winning streak is over. The team hadn’t lost since the Field of Dreams game in Iowa, but finally, they dropped a one-run game in Oakland. No matter; they’ll have every chance to start a new win streak. After completing the four-game set with the A’s today, the Yankees will play series with the Angels and Orioles next week. They’ll have a chance to keep the good times rolling, yesterday’s misstep notwithstanding.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Tampa Bay gets revenge this time around

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: Mike Zunino #10 of the Tampa Bay Rays slides into third after hitting a triple in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field on August 21, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) On Friday night, the...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees News, 8/29: Nestor Cortes takes shot at umpiring in loss to A’s, Aaron Judge is on fire

The New York Yankees saw their 13 game winning streak come to an end on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics. Losing 3-2, the Yankees offense simply couldn’t get them over the edge, despite and Aaron Judge’s ninth-inning home run. Recording just five hits on the day, Oakland starting pitcher, Frankie Montas was stellar, striking out six batters and allowing two hits over 7.0 innings.
MLBnumberfire.com

Andrew Vaughn sitting Wednesday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox first baseman/outfielder Andrew Vaughn is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Max Kranick and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Vaughn is taking a breather after starting the last six games and going 2-for-21 in that stretch. Eloy Jimenez is shifting to left field in place of Vaughn while Gavin Sheets returns to the lineup to bat eighth as the White Sox's designated hitter.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Jose Abreu takes home another big honor

The Chicago White Sox is an organization that has a lot of elite talent. They have above-average players (and most elite) players at every position. They also have an elite rotation and awesome bullpen to support them. One of the players who helps lead the way is Jose Abreu. He is one of the best first basemen in Major League Baseball right now and he is starting to get recognized more often.
MLBESPN

This Date in Baseball

1929  Joe Cronin of the Washington Senators hit for the cycle in a 10-7 win against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. 1937  For the second time this season, two batters opened a game with home runs. Boze Berger and Mike Kreevich of the Chicago White Sox connected off Bostons Johnny Marcum, en route to a 4-2 win over the Red Sox.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Intriguing prospect gets an MLB opportunity

The Chicago White Sox kicked off September with a flurry of roster moves. Tim Anderson hit the IL, Jake Lamb was designated for assignment, and Billy Hamilton was activated from the IL. Gavin Sheets was called up from Triple-A Charlotte to join the 28-man roster along with another intriguing name that caught some White Sox fans off guard. It was a White Sox 18th round pick from the 2018 MLB draft named Romy Gonzalez.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: They made it through that tough August stretch

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 29: Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox reacts after getting the last out of the 9th inning against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 29, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Cubs 13-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB's CBA proposal to MLBPA includes changes to service-time structure

Major League Baseball proposed a radical altering of the league’s service-time structure in collective bargaining discussions with the MLB Players Association last month, reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The league’s proposal included an offer to make players eligible for free agency at 29.5 years of age. It also involved a $1 billion pool (which would be tied to revenues in future seasons) that would be dispersed in an unspecified manner to replace the current arbitration system.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates vs. White Sox - 9/1/2021

Chicago White Sox (77-56) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (48-84), August 31, 2021 @ 8:10 PM ET. Pirates: Max Kranick (1-2, 7.20 ERA) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (10-5, 2.43 ERA) Probable Starting Lineups (subject to change) Pirates. Cole Tucker (RF) Kevin Newman (SS) Bryan Reynolds (CF) Colin Moran (1B) Jacob Stallings (C)
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Tuesday was loaded with fresh news

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 09: Starting pitcher Lance Lynn #33 of the Chicago White Sox delivers the ball against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 09, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Before Tuesday night’s 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Chicago...
NFLPosted by
Muscle And Fitness

Roger Tomas is an Agent of Fitness for Major League Baseball

Consistency and steadiness are two of the most important traits a Major League Baseball player can possess. Sure, the game has evolved into more of a strength and power sport in recent decades. Pitchers throw harder, home runs are traveling farther, and players physically resemble NFL strong safeties while making freakishly athletic plays all over the field. But the national pastime is still a nine-inning, three-hour-long game, with a 162-game regular season played mostly in the hot summer months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy