Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/29/21

Truthfully, this series can’t end soon enough. Here’s how they line up for the final game of the series, as the Mariners try to avoid getting swept:. Game time is at 1:10 PT, and can be found in all the usual places (ROOT Sports NW, 710 ESPN, MLB dots com and tv). But if you’d rather go outside or watch like, a Schitt’s Creek marathon, I can’t blame you and also we will have the recap for you postgame summarizing the game, because we at Lookout Landing care about you and your happiness.