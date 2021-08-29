Yankees.com: Stinky Non-Judge Hitters Break Yankees Streak at Unlucky Thirteen, Fall to 5 Games Out
Disclaimer: If you think this is the official website of the New York Yankees, you're an idiot. Go away. Over the course of the franchise’s longest hot streak in 60 years, Aaron Judge said that the Yankees learned to “go out there expecting to win every single game.” For the first time in more than two weeks, they did not shake hands in victory on Saturday, snapping their remarkable winning run at 13 games.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0