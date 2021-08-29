Ford Spotted Evaluating Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Around Dearborn
In recent months, Ford Authority spies have spotted a number of vehicles from rival automotive manufacturers being benchmarked by Ford near its Dearborn headquarters. This includes the Jeep Gladiator pickup, which could have been the inspiration behind the now-dead Ford Bronco pickup, as well as, interestingly enough, a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, which could be related to the long-rumored Ford Mustang sedan. Now, spies have captured a Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro leaving a Ford facility in Dearborn as well.fordauthority.com
