Rochelle Humes' hair loss struggles through pregnancy

Kate Garraway has given a heartbreaking update on her husband Derek Draper's health, revealing that he suffers from extreme fatigue and sleeps 20 hours a day. Talking with Dr Hilary about long COVID on Thursday's Good Morning Britain, the star said: "The fatigue that Derek has, I know he is an extreme case because he's got multiple organ challenges, but even some with some milder cases, you know Derek is sleeping 20 out of 24 hours a day, he has like 10-minute windows and it's not just feeling a bit tired, he goes white, pale it's like everything shuts down so you don't want that kind of fatigue even ruling out all the other things that people are suffering with, with long COVID as well."