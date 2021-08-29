Rochelle Humes' hair loss struggles through pregnancy

Of Hairskeen’s revolutionary hair loss solution for men, Celso Enrique Rivera, Educator for Hairskeen, says. “It’s not your grandpa’s toupee!” Puerto Rican-born Rivera infuses a sense of joy in every statement, punctuating life with effusive exclamation-points. He has worked in hair artistry for nearly 29 years, and from 2009 into the present has been a Top Hair Designer for Sebastian Professional. Now, as part of Hairskeen’s educational team located in the Boston area, he liberates grateful clients from the stress and embarrassment of male pattern hair loss with the brand’s super-realistic hair pieces that Hairskeen calls its “system.” Rivera himself used to shave his head in response to his early-onset, hereditary male pattern baldness, until he discovered Hairskeen. He even tried hair transplants, he says, but the thinning area was too big, making the DIY blade the only option. Until he discovered the natural-looking solution from Hairskeen.
Comments / 0