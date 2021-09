I like Mondays as much as the next person. Which is to say I don’t like Mondays all that much. But once in a while, I find myself willing to embrace Mondays. And today is that day. It’s a rarity, but it is here. This is the day where I’m willing to embrace the clean slate that comes with the calendar flipping to Monday. That is because today marks a good day for the Chicago Bears to get rookie quarterback Justin Fields reps with the first-team offense.