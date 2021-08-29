Recap | Revs' nine-game unbeaten run comes to an end with 2-0 loss at NYCFC

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution just keep winning. Now they face a club that just can’t seem to get a W. The Revs host FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night, with the Orange and Blue winless in nine straight matches. Cincinnati has played to four straight draws, and sits at 3-7-8 on the season. Their last win came back on June 26, a 2-0 victory over last-place Toronto. New England, meanwhile, is running away with the Eastern Conference. The Revs have won seven of their last eight matches, including three straight. With 46 points in 21 games, the...