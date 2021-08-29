Recap | Revs' nine-game unbeaten run comes to an end with 2-0 loss at NYCFC
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution (15-4-4; 46 pts.) saw their nine-game unbeaten run snapped on Saturday night with a 2-0 loss to New York City FC (10-6-4) at Yankee Stadium. New York City forward Valentín Castellanos scored both goals for the hosts on the night. Despite the result, New England’s first loss since July 7, the Revolution remain 14 points ahead of the competition in the Eastern Conference.www.revolutionsoccer.net
