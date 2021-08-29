Pam Stone: Challenged by 'Wilson,' the 34-pound watermelon

Dear Aunty Pam: I’m hoping you’ll answer this in the paper because I don’t want to hurt my wife’s feelings. My problem is she wants to learn how to play golf and come golfing with me. I don’t want her to. I work a 60 hour week and golfing on Sunday afternoons is the only time I have to myself. I play pretty well and so do the guys I play with. The last thing I want to do is teach her and slow down my game. It’s not that I don’t love her, I do, I just need this time to myself. Thoughts? --