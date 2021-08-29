Cancel
Walla Walla County, WA

Call for bids

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 5 days ago

The Fire Commissioners of Walla Walla County Fire District # 4 are requesting sealed bids for one (1), 2021 or newer model, Type I engine, having a 1000 gallon booster tank, apparatus body and miscellaneous equipment; and two (2) 2021 or newer model, 2500 gallon water tenders as outlined in the specifications. Bid specifications may be obtained by contacting Chief Rocky Eastman at Walla Walla County Fire District # 4, Station 41, 2251 S. Howard Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.

