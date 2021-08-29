Day 10 at the NYS Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule

Geddes, N.Y. — Our new governor is also expected to pay us a visit today. Kathy Hochul was sworn in on Tuesday, replacing Andrew Cuomo who resigned after being accused of sexually harassing at least 11 women. She’ll be making her first appearance her as governor. Her schedule hasn’t been released yet, so we don’t know where she’ll have her first State Fair sausage sandwich as governor. But you can be sure we’ll be there to document it.