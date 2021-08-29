NYS Fair concert guide: Southside Johnny, Dropkick Murphys, more (Sunday, Aug. 28)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2021 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end of the fairgrounds, near the Midway. Chevy Court will generally host the smaller concerts during the Fair, a change from previous Covid-based plans to host all concerts on the Chevy Park stage (formerly known as the New York Experience stage).