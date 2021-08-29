Smithsonian Acquires Rare Antique Portraits From First Black Photographers

To say that “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe has come across some interesting items during his career in antiques would be an understatement. But, while there have been many interesting items – there have also been some that are downright creepy. One of these creepy items is a bust and hands from Frankenstein. This piece was made as part of a promotion effort for a “Frankenstein” film released during the 1930s. The hands and bust were sent to movie theaters across the United States in order to bring attention to the film. They were placed on a dummy and the “monster” was set up in the theater’s lobby. The “American Pickers” host found this unusual piece from an older collector in Michigan.