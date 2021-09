This month’s message is going to be a solemn one that deals with the topic of death. As a country, we were faced with the death of 13 American soldiers who were killed by a terrorist bomb as they were evacuating Americans and our Afghani partners from the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. These deaths remind us of the horrors of war, and the heroism and bravery of our American soldiers. The commitment of the volunteer soldiers that make up our armed forces is unwavering.