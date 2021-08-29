The Halo: Infinite Battle Pass will be based on challenges, not experience

"Halo Infinite" fans received terrible news back in August 2020, when they learned that the game would be delayed into 2021. Ever since, Xbox owners have been eagerly awaiting the day when they could once again take on the role of Master Chief in a new adventure. Soon after, there was a rumor suggesting that "Halo Infinite" would no longer be arriving on Xbox One. Fortunately, this rumor turned out to be false, as "Halo Infinite" was slated for an Xbox One release, along with the Series X|S and PC in 2021. But would the project see another delay into 2022?