Padres' Ryan Weathers: Working in starting role Saturday

Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Weathers would start Saturday's game against the Angels, 97.3 The Fan San Diego reports. In his last appearance Aug. 22 against the Phillies, Weathers worked behind opener Craig Stammen. The rookie didn't take well to the primary-pitcher role, covering two innings while giving up three runs on five hits to inflate his ERA to 5.27. After starting the season on a promising note, Weathers has faded badly since the beginning of June, and the Padres' mounting list of injured starting pitchers is likely the only thing keeping him in the rotation at this point. He could end up moving to the bullpen once the likes of Chris Paddack (oblique), Dinelson Lamet (hip/forearm) and Jake Arrieta (hamstring) start returning from the injured list.