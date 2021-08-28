Maryland Sweeps Central Connecticut State, 3-0

College Park, Md. – Just over 15 hours after defeating Virginia, the Maryland volleyball was back at it inside the Xfinity Center Pavilion on Day 2 of the Maryland Invite. In their first game of the day, the Terps routed Central Connecticut State and cruised to a 3-0 victory. The first set saw Maryland with their backs against the wall down 22-24 but the Terps managed to reel off four straight points thanks to key digs from Kaylee Thomas and thundering kills by Cara Lewis to go up 1-0. The momentum carried over to the second set as Maryland cruised to a 25-15 victory. The third and final set was much of the same as the Terps took control early and put away the Blue Devils, 25-16.