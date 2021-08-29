Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

SKCvCOL Quotes: "We’re playing the way we want to play"

By Sam Kovzan
sportingkc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey had a chance there at the end, for sure, but I’ll speak about us. We were good. We were really good. They made a lot of changes, too. They came out with the idea that they were going to go after us a little bit. I thought we were really, really good with the ball. I thought, in the first half, we were dangerous. I think, in the second half, we were much better in combination play in and around the final third. If one ball had just gone our way a little bit. Give them a lot of credit – they worked hard and they defended. I can’t say anything but great things about the guys’ effort and their commitment. It was a really high, high level performance today. Their attitude and their mentality and to play the way they did as long as they did was a heck of a performance from that perspective.

www.sportingkc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Fraser
Person
Peter Vermes
Person
Roger Espinoza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Kansas City#Colorado Rapids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Kansas City, KSsportingkc.com

Sporting KC II to host Birmingham on Wednesday

Sporting Kansas City II (3-12-7, 16 points) will continue a stretch of three home matches in seven days when head coach Paulo Nagamura’s side hosts Birmingham Legion FC (11-6-3, 36 points) on Wednesday night in a Central Division battle at Children’s Mercy Park. The contest will kick off at 7...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Play the Sunderland way

Is it just me or is everyone really looking forward to Sunderland matches now?. One refreshing aspect of this season’s performances so far has been the attacking impetus we have shown in each match. Even in defeat at Burton, we played at such an intensity and with such fluidity, we...
MLSsportingkc.com

Match Recap: Russell nets stunning free kick as Sporting and Colorado draw 1-1

Johnny Russell scored a sensational free kick to help second-place Sporting Kansas City (11-4-7, 40 points) claim a 1-1 draw with the third-place Colorado Rapids (11-4-5, 38 points) in a fiercely contested Western Conference showdown on Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park. Jonathan Lewis fired Colorado ahead with a close-range finish...
Portland, ORpdxmonthly.com

Want to Play for the Portland Pickles?

Think you've got what it takes to play for the Pickles? Are you such a loyal fan that even your pets don Pickles gear? Are you down to fly to Mexico and represent Portland’s beloved baseball team? This is your lucky week, because this Sunday, August 29, from 3 pm-5:45 pm at Lents Park's Walker Stadium, the Portland Pickles are hosting open tryouts to put together a motley crew of professional and amateur baseball players for a friendship game in Mazatlán, Mexico.
MLSsportingkc.com

Johnny Russell up for AT&T MLS Goal of the Week

Sporting Kansas City captain Johnny Russell's sublime free kick from a 1-1 home draw against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday is one of four nominees for AT&T MLS Goal of the Week. The world-class strike is up against goals from LAFC's Brian Rodriguez, Columbus Crew SC's Lucas Zelarayan and FC...
MLSsportingkc.com

Ilie Sanchez earns MLS Team of the Week honors

Sporting Kansas City midfielder-turned-defender Ilie Sanchez was formally recognized today for his standout performance in a 1-1 home draw against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, receiving a nod to the MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi. Ilie, who spent his first four seasons at Sporting as a holding...
UEFAsportingkc.com

Sporting KC Weekly Schedule: Aug. 31. - Sept. 5, 2021

Sporting Kansas City (11-4-7, 40 points) extended their MLS unbeaten run to six matches on Saturday with a 1-1 home draw against the Colorado Rapids, moving within two points of first place in the Western Conference. Manager Peter Vermes' side will now prepare for a pivotal road match against LAFC...
MLSsportingkc.com

Why Andreu Fontas has been one of the best players in MLS in 2021

Sporting Kansas City center back Andreu Fontas should have been a 2021 MLS All-Star. His name should be at the forefront of the MLS Defender of the Year discussion. Aside from an MLS Team of the Week selection earlier this month, he has somehow yet to receive any individual accolades for his performances on the field.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Who will we play in the third round of the Carabao Cup?

Our first domestic cup outing of the new season will take place during the week commencing 20 September, though the precise date and kick-off time are yet to be confirmed. The match with the Hammers follows just days after our trip to the London Stadium to face David Moyes's side in the Premier League (Sunday 19 September, kick-off 14:00 BST), and precedes our home match with Aston Villa the following Saturday (kick-off 15:00 BST).
MLSangelsonparade.com

LAFC announce loan of Diego Rossi to Fenerbahçe

After 121 games, and 59 goals, Diego Rossi’s tenure with LAFC has come to an end. LAFC confirmed on Wednesday they have loaned the forward to Turkish club Fenerbahçe, effective immediately. No additional details were included from the club, but it’s being credibly reported that Rossi is a loan to purchase and Fenerbahçe are expected to pick up the purchase option in the winter. That does mean there’s a chance he could return to LAFC, but it seems considerably more remote than it did with the situation around Brian Rodriguez, for example.
Boston, MAMLB

Rangers at Fenway: 'That’s what we play for'

BOSTON -- When someone describes Fenway Park, you’ll often hear words such as “historic,” “charming” or “magical.”. But ask Rangers manager Chris Woodward, and you’ll get other less-endearing descriptors -- in the best way possible. “This clubhouse, everything about this place is about baseball,” Woodward said ahead of Friday’s series...
MLSsportingkc.com

Sporting KC Show Podcast presented by Michelob Ultra: Previewing LAFC and World Cup qualifiers

Running throughout the season on Sports Radio 810 WHB, the Sporting Kansas City Show presented by Michelob Ultra is available on several podcast hubs such as Spotify and iTunes as well as SportingKC.com. With Nate Bukaty, Aly Trost and Conall McCourt hosting the weekly program, Sporting fans have a place to go to catch up on club storylines, guest interviews and more.
MLSangelsonparade.com

It hurts to lose Diego Rossi, but it is also time for him to move on

Well, there goes another one. There was the shock trade that saw Walker Zimmerman leave prior to the 2020 season, and more recently, the departure of Mark-Anthony Kaye. Now, as the transfer window closes, LAFC are set to be without another core member from the inaugural squad. Forward Diego Rossi is in Turkey to begin his new adventure for Fenerbahçe SK.
Kansas City, KSsportingkc.com

Preview: SKC II to host OKC on Saturday

Sporting Kansas City II (3-13-7, 16 points) will conclude their five-game homestand on Saturday when Central Division rivals OKC Energy FC (7-7-8, 29 points) visit Children’s Mercy Park. The USL Championship clash will kick off at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN Plus, marking thei fourth and final time the familiar foes will meet this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy