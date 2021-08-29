Cancel
Widespread power outages reported: 16,800+ in the dark

WWL
WWL
 5 days ago

Widespread power outages have begun as Hurricane Ida begins to slam Southeast Louisiana with punishing winds and rain.

As of Sunday morning, thousands are in the dark across the state.

  • Cleco is reporting just over 5,500 customers without power on the northshore, with most of those outages clustered around St. Tammany.
  • Entergy reports just over 11,300 customers without power, with the vast majority in Jefferson, Plaquemines and Orleans parishes.

Widespread outages across much of Southeast Louisiana are expected as Hurricane Ida rolls through. Some parish officials have said these outages could last for days or weeks.

Around 10,000 linemen are prepared to go to work restoring power as soon as the storm passes. But last year's Hurricane Zeta, which was not as destructive as Ida is expected to be, knocked out power for tens of thousands of Louisiana residents for longer than a week.

Ida will make landfall sometime Sunday afternoon as one of the strongest storms to ever hit Louisiana's coast.

To check current Entergy outages, click here.

To check current Cleco outages, click here.

