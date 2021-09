HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioner Daniel Friesen supports the idea of having more voices on the Board of County Commissioners. "I'm not complaining about Reno County in particular, but, in general, when you have just a three person commission, it becomes a little hard for us to always communicate," Friesen said. "We can't communicate outside of a meeting and thus, staff and the bureaucracy can do its thing a little more freely."