Technology draws new atlas for our future

Want to blow your mind? Look at the evolutionary history of whales. Whales are mammals, not fish. As such their ancestors were land animals, specifically the Pakicetus. Pakicetus was a sort of water-loving goat- or dog-looking critter that hunted alongside lakes and rivers about 50 million years ago. It had massive jaws and was probably a pretty scrappy bar fighter. Scientific renderings resemble a lean, mean hippopotamus, which is appropriate since hippos and whales both descend from Pakicetus.www.mesabitribune.com
