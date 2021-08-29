Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

How to Measure Blood Oxygen on an Apple Watch

By Brent Dirks
makeuseof.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting with the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple added a great new sensor to better understand your overall health by measuring your blood oxygen level. We'll explain how to take a blood oxygen reading on the Apple Watch below. What Is Blood Oxygen?. Blood oxygen is the measurement of the...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxygen#Blood#Ebooks#The Apple Watch Series 6#Select Start#The Apple Health#The Apple Watch#Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Electronicsmobihealthnews.com

Sleep devicemaker ResMed releases newest connected CPAP machine

Connected sleep devicemaker ResMed today released the AirSense 11, its latest CPAP machine iteration, which includes a host of new features to treat obstructive sleep apnea. The new machine has many of the same specs as ResMed’s previous device, the AirSense 10, but also includes exclusive access to new features. These include device set-up tutorials on the myAir patient engagement app, personalized care guidance and remote patient monitoring through the AirView platform.
RetailAndroid Central

Fitbit Charge 5 leak reveals its robust health tracking features and price

The key specs and price of the upcoming Fitbit Charge 5 have been revealed in a new leak. It is expected to retail for less than $200. The fitness tracker could feature ECG monitoring, built-in GPS, and more health monitoring capabilities. Fitbit's upcoming fitness tracker leaked more than a week...
Electronicsknowtechie.com

The Apple Watch has now saved one person from serious injury twice

The Apple Watch is stuffed with convenient features, but it also has many things built-in that can help people monitor their health or even call 911 during an emergency. Now, the Boston Globe has reported that one man has used the Apple Watch twice during emergencies. Two years ago, Dan...
Electronicsxda-developers

How to manually add your vaccination certificate to Apple Wallet for easy access

In the times of COVID19, every little trick that makes navigating the pandemic a tad easier matters a lot. Unlocking our Face ID iPhones through Apple Watch, when masked for example, is a handy addition that Apple has recently added. But now we’ve reached a point where a lot of places, including cinemas and pubs, ask for proof of vaccination in the form of a vaccination certificate when entering their premises. If you don’t have a vaccination proof on your person, you’re likely not getting an easy entry. That is when most people will scramble and dig through their files to find the PDF/screenshot of the vaccination QR code. But a more convenient alternative for iPhone users would be to add the vaccination certificate to Apple Wallet.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s next watch

The Apple Watch completely changed wearable technology as we know it. Sure, there were smartwatches before the Apple Watch, but none were as impactful, influential, and well-implemented. The Apple Watch Series 6 was Apple’s best effort yet. Rumors indicate that Apple will take things to the next level with the Apple Watch Series 7. Traditionally, Apple launched a redesign for its iPhone and Apple Watch every three years. For the Apple Watch, this is the year. As a result, we’re expecting the Apple Watch Series 7 to bring a number of changes. Excited for the Apple Watch Series 7? Or just want...
ElectronicsCNET

Apple Watch 6 vs. Apple Watch SE: Which should you buy?

Apple launched two new smartwatches last year: the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE. Both devices run WatchOS 7 (and WatchOS 8 soon). The Watch SE is a more affordable version of Apple's flagship Watch. It has fewer features and an older processor, Apple's S5 chip. The devices have cellular and Wi-Fi-only variants. The Watch Series 6 starts at $399 (£379, AU$599), while the Watch SE costs $279 (£269, AU$429). If you're interested in either smartwatch but aren't sure which one you should get, read on for our deep dive on how these two compare.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Use the Apple Watch Mindfulness App in watchOS 8

While the Breathe app has been part of the Apple Watch experience for years, Apple is making some big changes to it in watchOS 8. We'll look at the new app, now called Mindfulness, and the additional Reflect feature. A Time for Reflection. The new Reflect session type is accessible...
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

How to Install the watchOS 8 Beta on Your Apple Watch

Apple's watchOS 8 officially arrives this fall. But if you want to experience all the new features, you can do that now by downloading the public beta. We'll show you how to download the watchOS 8 beta for your Apple Watch. Start With the iOS 15 Beta. Just to note,...
ElectronicsHerald & Review

Apple watch saves woman’s life

A woman from Arizona has claimed that her Apple Watch saved her life. Yolie De Leon says she was about to go for a walk back in June when she received an alert on her Apple Watch. The 70-year-old says the device had a message warning her to seek medical attention. "It said my heart rate was at 174. It said ‘you are an AFib’ and said ‘call your doctor immediately'", Yolie De Leon. After undergoing a number of tests at her local hospital, De Leon was told by doctors that her watch was correct. She was told she had Atrial Fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat or quivering that can result in blood clots, stroke or heart failure. 2.7 million Americans reportedly live with the condition, according to the American Heart Association.
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple Watch Series 7 models to feature larger screens, new watch faces

Apple is expected to hold a Special Event sometime later this month. Their annual fall event is usually focused on iPhones, Apple Watches, and sometimes iPads. It is speculated that they’ll be releasing the AirPods 3, alongside the new iPhone 13 lineup and Apple Watch Series 7 models. The watches are rumored to feature larger displays and all-new, exclusive watch faces.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Best Apple Watch Deals

40mm Series 6 Product (RED) GPS: $319 ($80 off) 40mm Series 6 Product (RED) GPS + Cellular: $379 ($120 off) 40mm Series 6 (Graphite Stainless Steel, Black Sport Band) GPS + Cellular $579 ($120 off) 40mm SE (Gold Aluminum Case, Pink Sand Sport Band) GPS: $269 ($10 off) Additional styles...
NFLTechRadar

Best Apple Watch: the ultimate guide to pick your iPhone compatible smartwatch

If you're looking to buy the best Apple Watch, it's very easy to assume that the newest automatically gets that trophy - however, you'd be wrong to make that assumption. While the newest top-end Apple smartwatch is great - we gave the Apple Watch 6 a top review - its high price and wide feature set might be too much for some potential buyers. Lots of people might find the Apple Watch SE or older Apple Watch 3 better choices - and we'd concur, as the list below shows.
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Apple working on an innovative hydration sensor for Apple Watch

Apple is apparently working on a new and innovative hydration sensor, which will be used on its wearable products. A new patent has revealed the new technology that is the first of its kind for its Apple Watch. The patent was first spotted by PatentlyApple on the USPTO and was...
Electronicspocketnow.com

The latest Apple Watch Series 7 leak reveals new watch faces and more

September is finally here, which means that we will most likely start to see more rumors and leaks about upcoming Apple devices. The latest leak involves the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, as the guys over at Bloomberg claim that the new wearable will take advantage of the extra screen real state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy