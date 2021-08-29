How to Measure Blood Oxygen on an Apple Watch

A woman from Arizona has claimed that her Apple Watch saved her life. Yolie De Leon says she was about to go for a walk back in June when she received an alert on her Apple Watch. The 70-year-old says the device had a message warning her to seek medical attention. "It said my heart rate was at 174. It said ‘you are an AFib’ and said ‘call your doctor immediately'", Yolie De Leon. After undergoing a number of tests at her local hospital, De Leon was told by doctors that her watch was correct. She was told she had Atrial Fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat or quivering that can result in blood clots, stroke or heart failure. 2.7 million Americans reportedly live with the condition, according to the American Heart Association.