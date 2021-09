Oh, goody. Another preseason poll from another faceless name? How wonderful. I know you're thinking it. Heck, I'm thinking it every time I see a top-25 ballot released weeks before the college football season kicks off, but, hey, we're all hypocrites. Why shouldn't I share my top 25 (or, in this case, top 30?). This is my job, after all, and why spend months talking to coaches and personnel across the country only to go radio silent without sharing my own projections with the masses? Shouldn't I shout my own name from the mountaintops, proclaim myself Ultimate Prognosticatior in the College Football Cinematic Universe and ask -- no, demand -- a fanfare of trumpets as I proudly list my top teams who have yet to play a single game?