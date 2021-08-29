Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Human Condition: The memory of the 'Great Batman Float Conflagration' lingers still

By KEVIN HARDY Contributing writer
theadvocate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the year is a little fuzzy, the memory of the Batman float going up in flames is one I'll never forget. It was either 1966 or 1967. The first episode of the "Batman" television series — undoubtedly the inspiration for the float — aired in January 1966. So it’s possible that the incident occurred that same year, though the Batman craze would only have been in its incipient stages by Carnival season. But whether it was 1966 or a year later, by which time the national Batman obsession was in full flower, it did happen. I know. I was there. And though I was only 8 or 9 at the time, I can still see the surreal drama unfolding as clearly as if it happened yesterday.

