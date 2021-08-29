Vegan Chocolate Covered Stuffed Dates with Peanut Butter
When you're in the mood for a sweet treat but don't want to stray from your healthy diet, reach for these chocolate-covered stuffed dates topped with a peanut butter drizzle, made with all-natural ingredients. This healthier-for-you dessert tastes just like the classic Snickers bar with its sticky, pull-apart texture, and creamy chocolate, peanut butter flavors, however, contains fewer calories than the candy bar, a win-win for your taste buds and health.943litefm.com
Comments / 0