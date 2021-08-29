Cancel
Recipes

Vegan Chocolate Covered Stuffed Dates with Peanut Butter

By Hailey Welch
94.3 Lite FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you're in the mood for a sweet treat but don't want to stray from your healthy diet, reach for these chocolate-covered stuffed dates topped with a peanut butter drizzle, made with all-natural ingredients. This healthier-for-you dessert tastes just like the classic Snickers bar with its sticky, pull-apart texture, and creamy chocolate, peanut butter flavors, however, contains fewer calories than the candy bar, a win-win for your taste buds and health.

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
