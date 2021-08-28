Cancel
Newport News, VA

203 Quarter Trl Unit#H, Newport News, VA 23608

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this newly renovated, 2-story condo! This house boasts an open concept with lots of living space and natural light. The first floor features a spacious living room with a fireplace and access to the eat-in kitchen. Also on the first floor is a half bathroom and fenced in outdoor area. Upstairs you are greeted by 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a laundry closet. Upgrades include new paint throughout, new carpet upstairs, new laminate flooring downstairs, and new vanities in the two bathrooms. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind opportunity to live in a fresh home!

