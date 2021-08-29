Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Apparently You Aren’t Supposed To Brush Your Teeth After Breakfast

By Travis Sams
Posted by 
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This might change up your morning routine. They say that you learn something new every day, and today is no different. Let's talk about something that we all do at least once a day...brushing your teeth. When you wake up in the morning to get ready, do you eat breakfast and then brush your teeth? Personally, I will brush my teeth after I take a shower and then grab some breakfast. That might sound counterintuitive because you just cleaned your teeth just to get food particles in them before you start your day. However, it turns out I am doing the right thing!

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast#Brushing#Bacteria#Your Morning
Related
districtchronicles.com

Why people should never eat before brushing their teeth

A dentist recently resorted to TikTok to advise viewers on how to protect and clean their teeth. But, unfortunately, her simple tip showed that many internet users were brushing their teeth at the incorrect time. The dispute about whether to brush one’s dazzling teeth has raged for years, but one...
Skin Caregetthegloss.com

Are you cleaning your teeth all wrong?

It’s the most basic ‘taking care of yourself’ task, but here are the surprisingly common teeth brushing mistakes that a dentist wants you to stop making…. We’re taught to clean our teeth from toddler times onwards, but could we actually be getting the whole brushing business wrong? If you’re used to having a good rinse after brushing and giving your pegs a going over after breakfast, you could be in for some dental revelations. We put our burning brushing questions to Dr Milad Shadrooh, aka The Singing Dentist, and discovered that we’ve been misusing mouthwash and possibly not polishing to our full potential. Guilty as charged, and we’re not the only ones - here are some of the biggest mistakes we make when it comes to teeth brushing…
Food & DrinksAG Week

Don't forget to eat breakfast

“When was the last time you had something to eat?” I ask my family, especially when someone is irritable. When they can’t remember, then I know that nourishment is needed as soon as possible. In my home, we have a tendency to get a bit terse and tense when we...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Here's how to stop your glasses from fogging up while wearing a mask

It is well known that wearing a mask comes with many inconveniences. Cloth or disposable mask, the problem is the same. Acne, ear irritations, or feeling out of breath are part of some people’s daily lives. Among these small, unpleasant ailments linked to wearing this protective item is one’s glasses fogging up. Masks direct the hot, humid exhaled air upwards, which creates condensation on the lenses. The fog settles in and then hinders spectacle wearers.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

This Is the Worst Food for Your Teeth, Dentist Says

Between summer's easygoing vibe and pandemic-related shifts in your routine, if you've let yourself grow a little relaxed about your personal care routine lately—well, that definitely doesn't single you out. But, of all the snacks and sips that perhaps you've been enjoying, there are a few that could seriously damage your teeth if you're not practicing decent dental hygiene. What are the worst foods and drinks for your teeth? We have the answer, from an authority.
HealthPosted by
Mental_Floss

What Is Earwax, Anyway?

The human body is home to a number of secretions, discharges, and various residues that are formed and sloughed off in the course of living. Belly button lint. Nasal accumulations, i.e. boogers. And earwax, a sometimes smelly substance which can do a fine job of temporarily diminishing your hearing and provoking you into digging into your ear canal to remove it. So what exactly is this stuff?
Columbian

Check It Out: Sink your teeth into these good reads

Whenever I go to the dentist and get a cavity-free, healthy-gums report, I feel like cheering and dancing. Going to the dentist no longer fills me with dread as it did when I was a kid, but I still feel great relief when everything is OK. Likewise, if I hear that something isn’t quite right and I need to make another appointment, I can’t help but feel that I’ve let the dentist down. Funny how those childhood emotions carry forward to middle age.
Fitnessglamourmagazine.co.uk

Are you a shower-skipper? This is what happens to your body when you 'forget' to wash after a workout (or any sweaty event)

For many of us, one of the great benefits of working from home is that we have more time to exercise. Without any dastardly commutes to navigate, our mornings can be spent doing anything from HIIT, to taking the dog for an extra loop around the block. But before we plonk ourselves down in front of our laptops, there's often one vital step we've already missed.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
GardeningPosted by
Family Handyman

If You See This Pattern on Your Porch, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever walked out on your deck or porch and noticed an intricate squiggle pattern on the wood, you may have wondered what caused it. Look closely, and you’ll notice the tiny zig-zags are actually quite beautiful. So who exactly is this miniature artist, and why are they leaving a mark on your porch railing?
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Home & GardenGear Patrol

How to Clean a Rug No Matter How Filthy It Is

If you haven't given your rugs a deep clean in a while, there's a good chance you should get on that right now. This applies to you especially if your rug isn't the same color as it was when you first bought it. Kids make spills, pets shed, people have accidents — basically, life happens and your rugs usually take the brunt of it. Rugs are a great way to tie a room together, but they're also a great way to trap dust, allergens and bacteria.
NutritionPosted by
Verywell Health

Best Fruits to Eat If You Have Diabetes

You may have heard at some point that you cannot eat fruit if you have diabetes. Perhaps someone even told you that watermelon and bananas are off limits because they are too sweet. Neither of these is entirely true. You can enjoy fruit, you simply need to make smart decisions about which fruits and how much you eat.
LifestylePosted by
Popular Science

How often should I shower?

So you want to know how often you should be showering. We have answers. Now, you may not like all our answers, but we’re not here to help you win an argument about personal hygiene or determine whether the latest lightly rinsed celebrity is being weird or not. We’re here to give you the facts you need to stay clean the best you can.

Comments / 0

Community Policy