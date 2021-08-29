Apparently You Aren’t Supposed To Brush Your Teeth After Breakfast

This might change up your morning routine. They say that you learn something new every day, and today is no different. Let's talk about something that we all do at least once a day...brushing your teeth. When you wake up in the morning to get ready, do you eat breakfast and then brush your teeth? Personally, I will brush my teeth after I take a shower and then grab some breakfast. That might sound counterintuitive because you just cleaned your teeth just to get food particles in them before you start your day. However, it turns out I am doing the right thing!