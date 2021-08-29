Banker complains about six-figure-bonus on live radio

One of the strangest consequences of Brexit may turn out to be the return of that old British disease – endemic price inflation. Perhaps “project fear” should have made more of this back in 2016, but at any rate the exodus of EU workers from the UK labour market has resulted in well-publicised shortages – of lorry drivers, in the care sector, in agriculture and much else. These, in turn, have created shortages of other products, including, as The Independent reports, Ikea furniture, building materials, milk, groceries and even beer, ironically in pro-Brexit Wetherspoon establishments. It all means higher costs and, thus, higher prices or lower profit margins (which will hurt investment and future growth in productivity and prosperity).