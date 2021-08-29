Cancel
Economy

Banker complains about six-figure-bonus on live radio

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the moment a banker called LBC radio station seeking free advice after receiving half of his £225,000 bonus. The unnamed investment banker said he was hospitalised in January for eight days and, as a result, was only given 50 percent of his annual bonus. After revealing the six-figure...

