Trust Tesco to come up with giant surprises for its customers. The brand has done well in terms of innovating and making sure that there's a little something for everyone to look forward to. The British chain is currently in the news for supplying giant avocados to its shoppers once more. According to LADbible, this product is one-of-a-kind and not easy to come across at all. In fact, it only shows up for a limited time every year.