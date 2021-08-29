Hooly on the Hudson September 5 returns to Kingston

The City of Kingston and the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 1, Ulster County have announced that the 20th annual Hooley on the Hudson Irish festival will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 5 at the T. R. Gallo Memorial Park on the Rondout Creek. Four main venues will feature live music, step dancing, storytelling and traditional music for all ages. The event will also feature a storytelling tent (for the little ones) and numerous food and craft vendors.